The Intelligent Monitoring System (SIMI-SP) of the Government of São Paulo shows that the percentage of social isolation in the State was 47% last Friday, 15. This Saturday, 16, in the city of São Paulo, the isolation presented until the beginning of the afternoon was 48%.

The State of São Paulo has had rates below 50% (last Thursday, 14, for example, it reached 49%). The government’s target is 60% and the ideal number is 70%, in order to prevent a collapse of the health system. But few municipalities reach the goal.

In the capital of São Paulo, also in view of the low levels of isolation, Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB), determined a rotation that foresees greater restriction of circulation in the city. With the measure, the city wants to take 50% of cars off the streets. Cars with even end plates can only drive on even days. And cars with odd end plates, on odd days.

The São Paulo City Hall announced last Friday, 15, that it had registered 241,131 license plates exempted from the obligations of the new rotation. According to management Bruno Covas (PSDB), 71,678 registered plaques are from health professionals, while the rest are from other categories covered, such as workers in the urban cleaning sectors, people being treated for serious diseases and pregnant women, among others.

The adoption of a total blockade, which prevents any displacement that is not essential, is not on the list of options of the great majority of the municipalities of Greater São Paulo to combat the pandemic of the new coronavirus. After Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) declared that he did not rule out adopting the so-called “lockdown”, the State sought out the other municipalities in the metropolitan region, of which only one was favorable (Rio Grande da Serra), while another 32 are against and five They did not answer.

For most municipalities heard by the report, the possibility of total blockage should be considered if the occupancy of beds in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) gets closer to the limit. The rate is 85.5% in the state network in the region, but it reaches 89.9% in municipal hospitals in the capital.

The newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo has released an isolation monitor, based on data from Inloco, a technology company that provides intelligence data from location. The data show that the isolation rate is 43.4%, while experts speak of the need for isolation close to 70%.

