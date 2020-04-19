The number of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in the State of São Paulo reached 1,015 this Sunday, 19. The deaths were confirmed by testing and occurred in 93 municipalities, of which 700 occurred in the capital, according to data from Secretary of Health.

The State registers 14,267 confirmed cases gives covid-19 in 228 municipalities since the first confirmation, 32 days ago. In addition, between confirmed and suspected, 2,345 patients are in the ICU and others 3,279 remain in hospital beds.

Among the municipalities with the most confirmed deaths are: Guarulhos (28), Osasco (27), São Bernardo do Campo (20), Santos (19) and Santo André (12). Among the fatal victims are 599 men and 416 women.

Of the total deaths, 78.7% were elderly. Out of that group, 114 victims were 50 to 59 years old, while the number is 58 deaths among people aged 40 to 49. Below this age group, 33 patients between 30 and 39 years old died, another 8 between 20 and 29 years old, and also three children and adolescents between 10 and 19 years old.

Also according to the State Department of Health, the main risk factors associated with deaths are: heart disease (62.9%), diabetes mellitus (42.8%), pneumopathy (14.7%), neurological disease (12.1%) and kidney disease (10.7%). Other factors identified in victims were immunosuppression, obesity, asthma, hematological diseases and liver diseases.

Saturday has worst isolation rate on a weekend since quarantine started

O social isolation in the state it reached 54% on Saturday, 18. The index is the highest recorded in a weekend since the beginning of the quarantine, in March 21. It is slightly lower than the one registered a week ago, of 55%, but it is higher than that of Friday, 17, and Thursday, 16, which had 49%.

The State’s goal is to reach 70%. The quarantine decree in all municipalities has been extended and is in effect until May 10.

The index is analyzed using data from four mobile phone companies. In the capital, the value is even lower, registering 53% on Saturday.

