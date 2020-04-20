The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, said on Monday that he will start on Wednesday the dissemination of planning of what he called “gradual reopening” of the productive sectors of the state.

In comments posted on his Twitter account, Doria said the plan “will be implemented after the end of this quarantine stage, on May 10”. According to him, the reopening will take into account several factors, including the health system situation and the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The announcement comes at a time when sectors of the private sector are asking the authorities for planning to resume activities and a few days after the governor of São Paulo had extended the quarantine in the state until May 10.

The São Paulo government decreed quarantine on March 22, forcing non-essential commerce to close, but allowing establishments such as supermarkets, gas stations and bakeries to operate.

Brazil reached 40,581 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday, almost 2,000 more than the previous day, and the total number of deaths reached 2,575 deaths, 113 more than on Sunday. The State of São Paulo is the most affected by the disease, with 14,580 confirmed cases and 1,037 deaths.

“It is essential that the population contributes and remains at home, maintaining the index of social isolation until May 10,” said Doria in her Twitter account.

Earlier, the São Paulo government reported that the percentage of social isolation in the state was 59% on Sunday. The data is obtained from data delivered by cell phone operators that indicate trends in displacement of the population.

