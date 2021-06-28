S&P Global raises forecasts for a large part of Latin American economies

LONDON, Jun 28 (.) – S&P Global raised its growth forecasts for Mexico and Brazil, the two main Latin American economies, on Monday, but cut its forecast for emerging markets as a whole due to declines in Asian economies such as India , Philippines and Malaysia.

The estimates, which serve as the basis for S & P’s much-followed sovereign ratings, raised Brazil’s expected growth to 4.7% from 3.4% and Mexico’s to 5.8% from 4.9%, in addition to the The agency improved South Africa, Poland and Russia to 4.2%, 4.5% and 3.7%, respectively, from 3.6%, 3.4% and 3.3%.

However, India’s growth projection was lowered to 9.5% from 11%, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, that of the Philippines to 6% from 7.9% and that of Malaysia to 4.1%. from 6.2%. By contrast, China’s forecast rose to 8.3% from 8%.

“The main risk facing emerging market economies (EM) is a slower-than-expected deployment of vaccines,” S&P economists noted in a new report, adding that the pandemic will only subside when vaccinations ” reach a level consistent with herd immunity. “

In emerging Asian economies, vaccines are currently administered at a rate of 0.2 doses per 100 people per day. At this rate, S&P estimated that it would take another 23 months for 70% of the population in emerging Asian countries to be fully vaccinated.

The second major risk emerging economies face, according to S&P, is that strong growth and inflation in the United States will lead to a premature tightening of monetary policy, which would drive up the dollar and make debt service in dollars more expensive. .

“While emerging market policymakers cannot control US inflation dynamics or monetary policy response, they can implement measures to influence domestic growth,” S&P said.

“In the context of the current pandemic, a key measure is to intensify vaccination,” he added.

(Report by Marc Jones; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)