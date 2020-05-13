(in update)

Epicenter of the new coronavirus in the country, the State of São Paulo surpassed 4 thousand killed by the disease. According to the balance sheet released by the State Department of Health on Wednesday, 13, there are already 4,118 dead, 169 new registered in 24 hours. This number is equivalent to the population of several small municipalities in the interior of the state. It is as if the entire population of Anhumas, which has 4,115 inhabitants, has been victimized by the disease. Or as if all the residents of Nova Luzitânia (4,101) had died from the covid-19.

The state also has 51,097 confirmed cases, 3,386 new cases registered in 24 hours.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds in Greater São Paulo is 87.2%. In the State, it is 68.3%. According to the State Department of Health, 3,702 patients are admitted to the ICU and 5,950 to wards.

Another fact that concerns the authorities is the social isolation rate, which remains below 50%. This Tuesday, 12th, the rate registered in the State was 47%. With a rate of less than 55%, the government has already admitted that it will have problems attending all patients. The target is 60% and the ideal would be to have an index of 70%.

On the second day of the new car rotation in the capital, the rate of social isolation in the city of São Paulo has already returned to last week’s levels. In the city, the index was 48.4% this Tuesday, 13, the same index as last Tuesday.

Lockdown

At a press conference to announce measures to contain the spread of the disease, Doria did not rule out the possibility of lockdown. The quarantine in São Paulo is valid for the 645 municipalities in São Paulo and only allows essential services to function.

Dimas Covas, director of the Butantan Institute and new head of the Contingency Center against Covid-19, said that there are international criteria for imposing a lockdown. One of them is the occupancy rate of the ICU beds. “When it exceeds 90%, the yellow light turns on,” he said.

The second variable is an individual’s ability to transmit the virus to other individuals. When the rate is higher than one, it means that the pandemic is progressing. “The variable that we can influence is the isolation rate. If the population understands that this (staying at home) is important, we can have a reflection in 15 or 20 days and then rule out the possibility of locking up the street”, said Dimas Tadeu Covas.

