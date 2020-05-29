São Paulo ends the month of May sunny and very dry. In addition to the drop in temperature, another consequence of the passage of cold air of polar origin over a region is to reduce the availability of moisture in the air.

The air heats up during the weekend and the nights are less cold, but the afternoons are drier. There is no forecast of rain for the state of São Paulo until next Sunday.

Photo of Edson Palma, Sao Paulo (SP)

When it rains again

Rain again occurs in the west and south of the state on Monday, June 1, with the arrival of a new cold front on the coast of São Paulo. On Tuesday, June 2, it rains again in Greater São Paulo and in all other regions of São Paulo.

Cold records in the city of São Paulo

During the passage of this cold wave, the city of São Paulo broke the cold record for 2020 four times: on the 24/5 with a minimum temperature of 11.2 ° C, on the 25/5 / with a minimum of 11.1 ° C, 26/5 with a minimum of 10.9 ° C and on May 28, when the minimum temperature was 10.0 ° C, the lowest this year so far.

Frost in Bom Sucesso do Itararé on 5/28/2020. Photo of Jailton Renato Oliveira

Frost in Campos do Jordão on 5/27/2020. Helena Mangini photo

SP very cold at the end of May

THE last week of May 2020 was the coldest of the year so far in the state of São Paulo, with temperatures several degrees below the 10 ° C mark in general. In general, temperatures dropped more in the state than in the first cold wave of May, which passed over the state in the week before Mother’s Day.

The sharp drop in temperature in this second cold wave of May began to be felt on May 24th and the cold increased especially from the 26th.

THE dawn of 5/27/2020 was the coldest of the week for most locations where INMET – Instituto Nacional de Meteorologia. The lowest temperature in the state recorded by INMET in the state of São Paulo, during the passage of the second cold wave of May 2020 was -0.4 ° C, in Campos do Jordão, on May 27. CIIAgro recorded -0.3 ° C in Itapetininga on the 28th.

He frosted in various places in the south of the state on May 27 and 28. Frost was recorded in Guararema, in Greater São Paulo, on May 27.

UF

CITY

T min 26/5/2020 (° C)

T min 27/5/2020 (° C)

T min 28/5/2020 (° C)

SP

Otter

4.7

4.0

4.8

SP

Avaré

9.2

6.9

7.8

SP

Barra Bonita

10.1

7.8

10.6

SP

Barretos

6.1

5.4

5.8

SP

Barueri

8.1

6.3

7.9

SP

Bauru

8.0

8.0

8.8

SP

Bertioga

18.4

14.7

14.3

SP

Bragança Paulista

8.7

7.2

7.0

SP

Paulista Waterfall

5.9

3.8

5.7

SP

Campos do Jordão

2.3

-0.4

4.8

SP

White House

8.0

8.2

7.2

SP

Dracena

7.8

7.5

11.2

SP

France

7.0

8.3

10.4

SP

Ibitinga

7.2

5.5

4.8

SP

Iguape

8.5

7.1

7.2

SP

Itapeva

6.9

8.1

6.5

SP

Ituverava

3.4

3.1

4.8

SP

Jales

8.7

8.1

9.3

SP

Marilia

9.2

10.0

12.0

SP

Ourinhos

5.5

4.1

5.7

SP

Piracicaba

6.4

5.2

6.8

SP

Pradópolis

5.7

3.3

4.3

SP

Presidente Prudente

8.7

9.1

13.0

SP

Rancharia

3.2

2.1

2.5

SP

Record

14.8

7.5

10.4

SP

Sao Carlos

7.1

4.6

6.6

SP

São Luís do Paraitinga

10.5

3.8

2.8

SP

St. Michael the Archangel

7.2

3.4

4.6

SP

São Paulo (Viewpoint of Santana)

10.9

11.5

10.0

SP

São Paulo-SESC Interlagos

8.9

8.2

9.5

SP

San Sebastian

15.6

13.9

14.0

SP

Ipanema Forest / Sorocaba-Iperó

5.1

4.0

2.8

SP

Taubate

7.9

4.4

4.8

SP

Tupã

10.9

9.0

12.3

SP

Valparaiso

5.8

5.4

6.7

SP

Votuporanga

7.0

6.7

7.7

See too:

Forecast Brazil – Unstable weather in the Northeast and North of the country