S&P Dow Jones Brings Bitcoin and Ethereum to Wall Street with New Cryptocurrency Indices

The indices include the S&P Bitcoin Index, based on BTC; and S&P Ethereum Index, based on ETH.

More cryptocurrencies will be added to the index list by the end of this year.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), one of the world’s leading providers of financial indices, announced the launch of three indices linked to the performance of the two largest cryptocurrencies on the market: bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).

According to the note published on the division page of the financial data provider S&P Global, from May 3 the S&P Bitcoin Index (SPBTC), based on bitcoin, has been available; the S&P Ethereum Index (SPETH), based on ether; and the S&P Cryptocurrency MegaCap Index (SPCMC), designed to measure the performance of BTC and ETH weighted by market capitalization.

The publication explains that these new products “aim to bring greater transparency to the emerging cryptocurrency market.”

These indices are designed to measure the performance of a selection of digital assets (crypto assets) listed on recognized open exchanges that meet the minimum criteria for liquidity and market capitalization.

The indices will be based on data from the virtual currency company Lukka, based in New York, United States.

As detailed by the company, the indices do not measure the real market price of cryptocurrencies, but rather use Lukka’s proprietary methodology to determine the “fair market value” of assets. It is a system created by this firm that is specifically designed to determine the fair value of digital assets based on their liquidity.

“Lukka is the leading provider of crypto asset data services for institutions, including fund managers and fund auditors, serving more than 160 crypto funds active today,” the statement said. It adds that S&P Global, the parent company of S&P Dow Jones Indices, is an investor in Lukka.

The three new indices from S&P DJI are available from May 3. Source: S&P

The list of selected cryptocurrencies will be expanded later this year to include additional coins, as noted in the post.

The popularity of bitcoin prompted the creation of the indices

The introduction of this series of cryptoasset indices from S&P comes amid renewed optimism in the cryptocurrency markets. This, after ETH hit a new all-time high, trading above $ 3,000 earlier this week.

In that sense, the company also based his decision on the growing popularity of bitcoin, which has aroused the interest of many institutional investors, despite the fact that it experiences some corrections in its price. As a result, “benchmarking and index solutions based on cryptoassets and blockchain has grown and reinforced the need for reliable price data,” concludes S&P DJI.

Investors now have access to transparent and reliable benchmarks backed by institutional quality pricing data. We look forward to further expanding our new family of digital market indices and bringing much-needed transparency to this exciting market, “said Peter Roffman, global director of innovation and strategy, S&P Dow Jones Indices.

Roffman believes that with these new products traditional financial markets and digital assets “will no longer be mutually exclusive markets.”

As CriptoNoticias reported at the time, plans to develop a cryptocurrency index were announced by S&P DJI last December. By that time the company reported that the index will cover the 550 most traded currencies and that customers will be able to create custom indexes and use other benchmarking tools on crypto assets.