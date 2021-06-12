S&P closes slightly higher for a quiet week

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Jun 11 (.) – The S&P 500 closed nominally higher at the end of a tepid week, with few market catalysts and lingering concerns about whether the current spikes in inflation could drag on and drive the Federal Reserve into states The United States tightens its monetary policy ahead of schedule.

* Economy-sensitive small caps and transportation posted strong gains, outperforming the overall market.

* For the week, the S&P and Nasdaq advanced from last Friday’s close, while the Dow posted a loss.

* However, the indices have remained within a narrow range, with few generators of investor confidence. Much of the focus was on Thursday’s consumer price data, which eased fears about the duration of the current wave of inflation.

* “Today is a boring day,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors. “The (boreal) summer is settling in, people are leaving work early and there is nothing in the news that is going to materially push the market in any direction.”

* “So investors are going to wait until the earnings season.”

* The Federal Reserve has repeatedly said that short-term price increases will not translate into lasting inflation, a claim that was reflected in the University of Michigan report on consumer confidence, which showed that expectations inflation rates have fallen from last month’s rebound.

* Investors are now turning their attention to the Federal Reserve statement at the end of next week’s two-day monetary policy meeting, which will be scrutinized for clues about the central bank’s timing of raising interest rates. key code.

* “Our view remains that inflationary data is transitory and that we will hover around the 2% mark for the year,” added Pursche.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.36 points, or 0.04%, to 34,479.6 units, while the S&P 500 advanced 8.26 points, or 0.19%, to 4,247.44 units. The Nasdaq gained 49.09 points, or 0.35%, to 14,069.423 units.

(Report by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo and Javier Lopez de Lerida)