The deadlines for traffic fines in the city of São Paulo are suspended indefinitely, as announced by the City Hall on Friday, the 24th. The determination freezes the maximum dates to appeal and indicate the driver in case of infringement.

In addition, sending letters of notice of suspension suspended for infractions committed since March 20. According to the Road System Operation Department (DSV), the decision does not imply cancellation of the fine after the advance of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the suspension of deadlines, the inspections and assessments will continue normally, but the vehicle owner will not receive notification during the time limit. According to the DSV, the deadlines will be recalculated only as determined by the National Traffic Council (Contran).

In São Paulo, face-to-face service at DSV is reduced, with cancellation of appointments for views of administrative processes and issuing of parking credentials for special vacancies (which must be requested over the internet, at 156: sp156.prefeitura.gov.br ). The registration for exemption from rotation can be done on the same site.

According to the Municipality, defenses of assessment and indication of drivers in traffic violations should be forwarded exclusively by the Post Office or by the Digital DSV (dsvdigital.prefeitura.sp.gov.br). The fines resources should be sent only by the Post Office. The shipping address is Rua Sumidouro, 740 – Pinheiros – SP – CEP 05428-900.

