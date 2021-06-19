S&P 500 Records Its Worst Weekly Fall Since February: Chart

. videos

Ecuador is at a key moment to take off and position itself, says Xiana Méndez

Quito, Jun 18 (.) .- Spain perceives that Ecuador is at “a key moment” in its economic cycle to “take off and position itself in a different and more attractive way”, although it must resolve some “pending issues” and give greater guarantee to the investment. This was stated by the Spanish Foreign Trade Secretary, Xiana Méndez, in an interview with ., on the occasion of her visit to Quito, and after a request from the new president, Guillermo Lasso, to create a true “strategic partnership” between the two countries. The president wants “a strategic association, a ‘partnership’, that is, not to be clients and suppliers, to be strategic partners, brother countries,” said the secretary, and pointed out that although the two countries already are, there is still “much to do. build for years to come. ” INFLECTION POINT “This is an especially important moment for what the economic recovery implies. For Ecuador it is a turning point, a key moment in the economic cycle, in which it has to take off and position itself in a different and more attractive way in comparison with other countries in the region, “he said after a breakfast with the Official Chamber of Commerce of Spain in Quito. Méndez, who was in charge of the Spanish Commercial Office in Ecuador until 2018, has met since his arrival, this Thursday, with the Ministers of Telecommunications, Production and Foreign Trade, and Environment, as well as with the Vice Minister of Finance. He has also visited the work of the Quito Metro, in charge of the Spanish Acciona (a “transforming project” that is about to be delivered), and has held a meeting with representatives of multilateral organizations to “discuss the growth prospects for the country “and the” funds from here to the end of the year. ” “They have a lot to say and they were optimistic as well,” he said. NEW OPPORTUNITIES The last time Méndez visited the country was at the end of 2019 but, now, he has taken advantage of the arrival of the new government and his desire to broaden horizons in the bilateral relationship to seek new opportunities. Infrastructures and renewable energies, not extractivism, are the sectors in which, in his opinion, Spain and Ecuador have a greater field of cooperation, as long as the tenders take into account concepts of quality and not merely price. “The Spanish company competes with a long-term commitment, with job creation, with technology transfer and a quality that has no comparison. If in the future the tenders go that way, and not only on the economic side, it will have huge opportunities, “said Méndez. Also on the table is the telecommunications sector, in which the Lasso Executive wants to develop to expand national coverage and band quality. According to data from the Ecuadorian Central Bank, in 2020 Spain was the world’s main investor in Ecuador with 304.9 million dollars, followed by Canada with 267 and the United Kingdom with 111.9 million. And in 2019 (“2020 is to forget due to the effects of the pandemic”), the bilateral trade balance had reached a record of more than 1,200 million dollars, balanced by almost exactly 50% for each country. AN “APPETIBLE” MARKET The departure of the pandemic with the advance of vaccination, the arrival of Lasso -a former banker who knows the world of investment- and, also, the cultural and business closeness between the two countries, make Ecuador a market “appetizing” for the Spanish. “It is a highly profitable market that, traditionally, has also been risky. Taking into account these two elements and the perspectives that are now being put on the table, the appeal is going to be greater than the fear,” predicted the Spanish secretary. To encourage productivity and employment, Lasso has launched different approaches to the US, England, Japan, Mexico and other states, although the cultural base with Spain and the common history are a “very good” recipe, but ” It will also depend on whether the Ecuadorian government promotes and provides facilities and keeps the channels open. ” He was referring to the need for “stability of the legislative framework, legal security, which is a long-term demand” and also for “a social agenda” that goes hand in hand with politics and economics so as to “leave no one behind”. All this as a basis for that “strategic partnership” that Lasso talks about, which consists “not only of investing”, but “of creating jobs and transferring technology.” In the search for horizons, Méndez’s visit leaves a series of contacts “in the coming weeks” with “more meetings and a more fluid dialogue” between the two parties, a path paved by “optimism” that the change of government has brought and, also, vaccination. (c) . Agency