S&P 500 rally in April sets record in reach: Chart

Carrasquilla would resign, Duque withdraws reform: Colombia Today

(Bloomberg) – In Colombia, the market would react to President Iván Duque’s announcement to withdraw the tax reform project “and urgently process a new initiative resulting from consensus, and with which we avoid financial uncertainty.” Local media announce the imminent resignation of Finance Minister Alberto Carrasquilla and Vice Minister Juan Alberto Londoño. This, after days of marches against the reform, which have left at least six people dead and which led Duque to deploy soldiers to the streets of cities with high risk of violence, “until the acts of serious disturbance of the public order”. Despite the withdrawal of the reform, protests continue. US futures rise alongside European stock markets with investors assessing inflation risks amid improving economic activity. Trading was down on Monday with several markets, including Japan, China and the UK, closed for public holidays. The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds rises and the Bloomberg Dollar index and emerging currencies fall. This week in Colombia investors will be waiting for the progress of the construction of a new tax reform text with congressmen. On the other hand, today the minutes of the central bank and its quarterly monetary policy report with the new macroeconomic forecasts are published. On Wednesday, the manager of the Banco de la República, Leonardo Villar, and the technical manager, Hernando Vargas, will offer a press conference with the details of the report where the economic growth forecast for this year was increased to 6% compared to 5%. , 2% above. The issuer kept its interest rate unchanged at 1.75% for the seventh consecutive month in a 6-1 split decision, with one voting for a 25 basis point cut. Villar warned about the risks of not achieving a fiscal adjustment, which “would limit the monetary policy space to continue supporting the recovery of economic activity and employment.” The peso depreciated 3.4% during the week, closing at 3,753.30 per dollar, its lowest level since November 5. The Colombian currency is the worst performing among emerging markets this year after the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso. 1 million doses of Sinovac arrived in Bogotá over the weekend, with which more than nine million doses of vaccines are completed. against covid-19 that the country has received. Until May 1, Colombia had a total of 5,112,694 doses applied and 1,700,471 accumulated second doses. Yesterday 15,909 new cases of coronavirus were reported and 485 deaths were registered, according to data from the Ministry of Health. With this, the number of total confirmed cases rose to 2,893,655 and the deaths reached 74,700.Colombia ranks twelfth in the world in total cases of contagion, surpassed by the US, India, Brazil, France, Turkey, Russia, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany and Argentina, according to data from Johns Hopkins. In terms of deaths, the country ranks eleventh. According to Bloomberg calculations: Cases + 0.6% vs + 0.6% moving average 7 days Deaths + 0.7% vs + 0.7% moving average 7 days Positivity tests 28 , 3% vs 22.1% 7-day moving average Read Bloomberg Daybreak where you can find the Latin American version and listen to the podcast in Spanish. All events in local time INTERNATIONAL: Janet Yellen dismissed concerns about inflation, telling NBC that Biden’s stimulus is unlikely to create pressure on prices because the demand momentum will spread for eight to 10 years. , “If it becomes a problem, we have tools to address it” TO BE PENDING: In Colombia: 10am: Davivienda PMI Mfg April; previous 52.45pm: BanRep meeting minutes for April 5pm: Quarterly monetary policy report Auctions: Expansion operations include 91-day COP8 trillion and 30-day COP1 trillion repos International 8:45 am: US Markit manufacturing PMI April F; its T. 60.7, previous 60.69am: US construction expenses in March; m / m est. 1.7%, previous -0.8% 9am: US ISM manufacturing April; its T. 65, above 64.7 Fed Agenda: 1:20 pm: Powell talks about community development This week: May 5: Brazil rates decision May 6: England rate decision Relevant agenda: South AmericaUSA MexicoBrazilEuropeNEWS: President Colombia Duque withdraws tax amid violent protests Tax concerns generate pressure to panorama of pol. Monetary BanRep more dovish would put more pressure on the COP: BarclaysColombia maintains key rate at 1.75% in the face of fiscal uncertainty COMMENT: Scotiabank Colpatria estimates that the withdrawal of the tax reform by the government will lead to greater market volatility in the short term – with the bond yield curve getting steeper and the peso continuing its depreciation trend – at least until investors see the new proposal, although President Duque said the government will introduce a new bill after it reached a consensus on a new text with the political parties, did not provide a date, which raises concern that it will be approved before June, analyst Sergio Olarte writes in note It also raises concerns about the ability of the eventual new reform to increase the enough revenue to send a message of fiscal consolidation to the markets and rating agencies to avoid pe rd investment grade expiration of some mid-year social programs will prompt quick discussion in congress I expect the new proposal to focus on taxing high-income individuals, delaying some tax cuts for businesses, and raising some corporate taxes Tax reform does not increase revenue by at least 1 percentage point of GDP, fiscal consolidation will be very difficult Another thing to consider is whether the changes to the Fiscal Rule will continue to apply, or whether a different bill will be voted on.