S&P 500 opens flat after US inflation data

Apr 13 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 opened nearly flat on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer prices posted their biggest rise in more than eight and a half years in March, while J&J stocks fell on the recommendation. agencies to pause the use of the COVID-19 vaccine.

* The S&P 500 was up 2.11 points, or 0.05%, at 4,130.10 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 52.45 points, or 0.38%, at 13,902.45.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.24 points, or 0.07%, to 33,721.16 points.

(Report by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)