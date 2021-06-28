S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs driven by tech stocks

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

Jun 28 (.) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices hit record highs in early trading on Monday as tech stocks rose as investors waited for corporate results later in the week and data on market recovery. labor of the United States.

* As of 1350 GMT, the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 89.18 points, or 0.6%, at 14,449.57 points and the S&P 500 was down 3.34 points, or 0.08%, at 4,277.36 points. .

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 161.37 points, or 0.47%, to 34,272.47, weighed down by a 2.8% drop in Boeing Co shares after the Federal Aviation Administration said to the company that their 777X is not yet ready for an important step in the certification process.

* The Nasdaq was driven by advances in stocks from Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Nvidia Corp.

* The main sectors of the S&P fell, except those of technology and basic services, which gained 1% and 0.6%.

* The S&P 500 posted its best weekly performance in 20 weeks on Friday, following a bipartisan agreement on a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure spending program and fewer concerns that the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than later. provided.

* Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit a series of all-time highs last week. However, the Nasdaq’s 4.4% advance in June is higher than that of its peers as investors have returned to technology roles thanks to easing fears about inflation.

* “It is encouraging that investors are willing to rotate, rather than withdraw, which means selling everything. Value stocks are not dead, especially if we end up getting an infrastructure package,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

* Micron Technology, ConocoPhillips and Walgreens will release their quarterly results this week. On the economic front, the focus will be on consumer confidence data, a private employment report and the monthly labor market report.

* “The Fed is looking at the number of nonfarm payrolls. If we end up with a figure close to Wall Street estimates of 700,000, or more, then that could end up reinforcing the Fed’s aggressive rhetoric,” Stovall added.

(Reported by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Ricardo Figueroa)