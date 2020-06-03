We are facing an impressive rally in which strong hands have not participated as we have analyzed and commented on the experts who study this type of flow. In the midst of an economic disaster of sidereal proportions for the first time in history, there is a comeback from lows of about 40% in very harsh conditions. Many cover posts highlight the disconnection from Wall Street reality. But are we sure that it has really been disconnected?

Perhaps the problem is simply that we are looking where we should not. In this index there is a total distortion on the part of the large values ​​that they weigh the most and that give an unrealistic image of what is happening to the 500 shares that make up the index.

We have already recommended on other occasions to avoid distortions to see the best index there is for these things, which is the geometric Valué Line. In this index, all the values ​​start from the same weight and also the calculation is made by means of a geometric proportion that gives the maximum mathematical guarantees of equity.

Well let’s see how it is right now:

As we can see, everything is totally different, here although there has been a strong recovery, we do see a serious impact on everything that is happening. Suddenly everything has much more logic and sense, we just didn’t watch the Matrix movie that is the SP 500 index and I don’t even tell you about the NASDAQ.

Willie Delviche the author of the graph comments:

This index much closer to the reality of the values ​​is at 25% of historical maximums and at 20% since the beginning of the year. It is even below where the market turned in December 2018. Now we must ask ourselves again, are we sure that the stock market has disconnected from reality? Or are they not giving them to us with cheese with indices that do not indicate anything? Those same indices that in addition to the problem of the weights always expel bearish values ​​and never let in any non-bullish value. Authentic machines designed to show something that may not exist. Matrix impresses when one reaches the outcome, this too.