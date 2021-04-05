S&P 500 Index opens at all-time high due to robust US employment data

Apr 5 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 index opened at record highs on Wall Street on Monday, supported by the latest US employment data, as investors wait for a report on services activity to solidify their outlook that 2021 could generate the highest economic growth in four decades.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 69.2 points, or 0.21%, at 33,222.38; while the S&P 500 index added 14.6 points, or 0.36%, to 4,034.44 units; and the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 114.8 points, or 0.85%, to 13,594.899 units.

(Report by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)