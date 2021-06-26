in Business

S&P 500 hits record thanks to Nike and banks

By Noel Randewich and Medha Singh

Jun 25 (.) – The S&P 500 ended the week at an all-time high on Friday, boosted by shares in Nike and several banks, on a day when weaker-than-expected inflation data eased concerns about a sudden reduction of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

* Nike Inc. rose to an all-time high after the sneaker maker forecast fiscal sales for the full year above Wall Street estimates, helping the Dow close the biggest gain among the major indices.

* Bank of America and Wells Fargo rose after the Fed announced that large banks had passed solvency tests and would no longer have to face pandemic-related restrictions to buy back shares and pay dividends.

* The S&P 500 financial index was one of the best performing among the 11 sectors.

* “Today is a bit of profit-taking in technology and a relocation to the banks after the results of the solvency tests,” said Dennis Dick, a self-employed trader at Bright Trading LLC, adding that he expects banks to announce an increase in dividends soon.

* The Senate bipartisan deal on infrastructure spending, joined by US President Joe Biden on Thursday, continued to boost stocks, with commodity and industry indices rising and helping the S&P 500 outperform the Nasdaq. .

* “The positive news from the infrastructure package favors the S&P 500 more than the Nasdaq. The Nasdaq does not put cement on roads or put steel on bridges. That does the S&P 500,” said Jake Dollarhide, CEO of Longbow Asset Management.

* The latest data on personal consumption expenditure (PCE) showed that a measure of inflation rose less than expected in May. The core PCE rose 3.4% year-on-year, still above the Fed’s 2% soft target.

Continue reading the story

* Investors expected the session to be one of the busiest of the year as the FTSE Russell will revise its indices after a wild trading year marked by the pandemic and “meme” stocks.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.69% to 34,433.84 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.33% to 4,280.69 points. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.06% to 14,360.39 points.

For the week, the S&P 500 gained 2.7%, the Dow added 3.4% and the Nasdaq rose 2.4%. The S&P 500 had its best weekly performance since early February, and the Nasdaq since April.

(Report by Medha Singh in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)

From “The Sopranos” to “Game of Thrones”, the best series on HBO Max

Cancer: Storing hot food in plastic or rubber containers puts you at risk