S&P 500 Highest Earning Estimates Since 2004: Chart

(Bloomberg) – Analyst earnings estimates for S&P 500 companies are making history this quarter. They showed a 6.7 percentage point increase in projected earnings growth from the beginning of the quarter through Friday, according to weekly data compiled by Bloomberg. The increase is the largest that has been observed for any quarter since at least 2004, when the figures began to be tracked, and has sent the expected growth rate to 22.5%. The first quarter will be the third in a row that estimates have increased, rather than falling as they generally have. The streak is the longest since 2005.

Original Note: S&P 500 Profit Estimates Get Biggest Lift Since Mid-2000s: Chart

