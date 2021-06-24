S&P 500 and Nasdaq open at record highs after US employment data

Jun 24 (.) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq opened at record highs on Thursday, led by Tesla and other tech giants on data that showed lower weekly jobless claims in the United States, pointing to a decline. sustained recovery in the labor market.

* The S&P 500 was up 15.13 points, or 0.36%, at 4,256.97 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 85.5 points, or 0.60%, at 14,357.265.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 59.67 points, or 0.18%, to 33,933.91.

(Report by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)