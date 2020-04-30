The S&P 500 and Dow Jones stock indexes fell on Thursday after a gloomy US unemployment report overshadowed the strong month for stock exchanges around the world, but encouraging quarterly balance sheets from Facebook and Tesla limited the Nasdaq losses.

Nine of the top 11 S&P 500 sectors fell, but the declines were led by the real estate, utilities and basic consumption sectors, which were considered defensive, suggesting that the climate was still in favor of risk.

The dramatic US monetary and fiscal stimulus and hopes for a revival of business activity – as states reopen the economy – spurred a rally on Wall Street in April, putting the S&P 500 on its way to its best month since 1974.

But analysts warn of another liquidation, as economic data underscores the extent of the damage already caused by the pandemic, with investors also cautious about the pace of a recovery after the impending recession.

On Thursday, the US Department of Labor reported that initial claims for unemployment benefits totaled 3.84 million in the week ended April 25, a day after data confirmed the biggest contraction in the US economy in the first quarter since the Great Recession.

At 12:18 pm, the Dow Jones fell 0.93% to 24,403.96 points; The S&P 500 yielded 0.57%, at 2,922.86 points. And the Nasdaq was down 0.1% to 8,905.70 points.

