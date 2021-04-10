S&P 500 and Dow Jones rise for the third day in a row and close at a record high

By Chuck Mikolajczak

Apr 9 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Dow Jones rose on Friday and closed at record highs for their third consecutive weekly rise, partly driven by growth stocks that rallied late in the session, ahead of the start. during the next week of the quarterly earnings season.

* Growth stocks have found favorable ground in the past two weeks, having been outperformed by value stocks for most of the year.

* The decline in the 10-year US Treasury yield from a 14-month high in late March encouraged buying in the growth sector.

* Data showed that US producer prices rose more than expected in March, marking the biggest annual increase in nine and a half years.

* Many investors are now expecting a surge in inflation as vaccines help the US economy rebound from coronavirus lockdowns, but the market showed little concern as the Federal Reserve has said it will allow the rise in prices exceed your target.

* “So all week (Fed chief Jerome Powell) was winking, making sure everyone understood that they were expecting a rally and that they are prepared for it, it was not a surprise,” said Ken Polcari, Managing Partner of Kace Capital Advisors.

* “That’s why the market is not backing down, because it has managed to curb anxiety and prevent people from panicking,” he added.

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 297.03 points, or 0.89%, to 33,800.6 units, while the S&P 500 gained 31.63 points, or 0.77%, to 4,128.8 units. The Nasdaq added 70.88 points, or 0.51%, to 13,900.19 units.

* During the week the S&P 500 advanced 2.71%, the Dow Jones rose 1.96% and the Nasdaq accumulated a rise of 3.12%.

* Banks will kick off the first quarter earnings season next week, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo on Wednesday.

* Analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 companies to grow 25% from a year earlier, based on Refinitiv IBES data, which would be the best quarter since 2018.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)