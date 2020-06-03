By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, June 3 (.) – Chicago soybean futures rose to a three-week high on Wednesday as new demand for exports from China, the world’s biggest buyer, continued to support prices.

* Meanwhile, wheat prices rebounded after a two-day drop – supported by the weak dollar – and corn ended uneven.

* Soy for July in Chicago It rose 7 cents to $ 8.5725 a bushel, after hitting a three-week high of $ 8.58.

* Wheat contract for July He earned 4 cents at $ 5.12 a bushel. Meanwhile, the corn for July down 0.25 cents to $ 3.24 a bushel, but new harvest for December advanced 0.25 cents to $ 3.3825.

* The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of the country’s 186,000 tons of soybeans to unknown recipients, which analysts say is likely China.

* The destination of the sales was initially stated as China before the agency issued a correction.

* A series of US soybean sales this week eased export demand concerns after Beijing reportedly told importers to curb purchases, following a dispute over a new security law for Hong Kong.

* In addition, recent currency movements have favored soybeans in the United States, with a recovery in the Brazilian real after a prolonged decline and a weak dollar, which makes the products of the North American country more competitive.

(Report by Christopher Walljasper, Additional report by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)