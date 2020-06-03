By Christopher Walljasper
CHICAGO, June 3 (.) – Chicago soybean futures rose to a three-week high on Wednesday as new demand for exports from China, the world’s biggest buyer, continued to support prices.
* Meanwhile, wheat prices rebounded after a two-day drop – supported by the weak dollar – and corn ended uneven.
* Soy for July in Chicago * Wheat contract for July * The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of the country’s 186,000 tons of soybeans to unknown recipients, which analysts say is likely China.
* The destination of the sales was initially stated as China before the agency issued a correction.
* A series of US soybean sales this week eased export demand concerns after Beijing reportedly told importers to curb purchases, following a dispute over a new security law for Hong Kong.
* In addition, recent currency movements have favored soybeans in the United States, with a recovery in the Brazilian real (Report by Christopher Walljasper, Additional report by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)
* Wheat contract for July * The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of the country’s 186,000 tons of soybeans to unknown recipients, which analysts say is likely China.
* The destination of the sales was initially stated as China before the agency issued a correction.
* A series of US soybean sales this week eased export demand concerns after Beijing reportedly told importers to curb purchases, following a dispute over a new security law for Hong Kong.
* In addition, recent currency movements have favored soybeans in the United States, with a recovery in the Brazilian real (Report by Christopher Walljasper, Additional report by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)
* The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of the country’s 186,000 tons of soybeans to unknown recipients, which analysts say is likely China.
* The destination of the sales was initially stated as China before the agency issued a correction.
* A series of US soybean sales this week eased export demand concerns after Beijing reportedly told importers to curb purchases, following a dispute over a new security law for Hong Kong.
* In addition, recent currency movements have favored soybeans in the United States, with a recovery in the Brazilian real (Report by Christopher Walljasper, Additional report by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)
(Report by Christopher Walljasper, Additional report by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)