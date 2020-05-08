By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO (.) – Chicago soybean futures rose for the second session in a row to a three-week high on Friday, as Chinese buying bolstered prices and traders squared positions ahead of the next agricultural supply and demand report to be released next week. Tuesday.

* Corn also rose after it was learned that China could increase agricultural purchases to meet commitments made in January in Phase 1 of a trade agreement with the United States.

* Wheat barely budged as concern about the effects of the coronavirus crisis on world demand offset the tension from adverse weather conditions in the United States.

* The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Stock Exchange rose 6.25 cents to $ 8,505 per bushel, after hitting $ 8,565, its highest price since April 23. The contract ended the week with a penny increase.

* July wheat fell half a cent to $ 5.22 a bushel. During the week, the contract rose 5.5 cents, or 1.1%.

* Corn for the same month rose 125 cents to $ 3.1925 per bushel and rose 1 cent or 0.3% on the week.

* After a tense dispute between Washington and Beijing over the origins and management of the coronavirus pandemic, top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives discussed the Phase 1 trade deal Thursday night. China said it would work to meet the agreed purchases, including agricultural goods such as corn and soybeans.

* “If China is going to increase purchases in Phase 1 due to pressure from Trump, that has to be bullish,” said Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F MAN Capital Markets.

