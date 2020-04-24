The impact of the quarantine and the jump of the free dollar above $ 100 increased the field’s incentives to curb foreign exchange inflows. Already in the first quarter, the lowest level of dollar settlement in the last 3 years was recorded, with a drop of 16% compared to last year. That fall deepened in April: until last Wednesday, foreign exchange earnings were 30% below that of 2019.

This would imply a settlement level of around USD 1.3 billion, against the USD 1.9 billion that entered in the same period last year. With this starting point, estimates from the agricultural sector indicate that during the first six months, the foreign exchange market will have a supply of USD 2.5 billion less.

In light of the jump in the free and informal price of the dollar, which yesterday stood at $ 114 and $ 120 respectively, the main reason for this decline is evident: the agricultural sector expects a sharp correction in the official exchange rate before placing its production and entering the currencies. There is also the expectation, which is not yet finalized, of an improvement in international prices. In any case, both variables led producers to keep their grains in silobags for the equivalent of about USD 9,000 million, according to data managed by the entities in the sector.

At the beginning of March, the demand for silobags registered an unusual peak: it was sold in just one month, which is usually dispatched during the entire “high season” of the harvest. The first trigger had to do with operational difficulties and fear of the impact of the quarantine, but over the weeks, the stock markets had the usual destination they usually have in times of financial volatility.

“As of April 21, USD 900 million had been liquidated, which gives an average of USD 69 million per day against USD 101 million in 2019”, calculated the chief economist of the Mills Group, Martín Polo. The analyst did not hesitate to identify the cause of this fall: “The numbers clearly indicate that the Central Bank should accelerate the adjustment of the official exchange rate. ”

The official wholesale dollar, the one that applies to exporters, closed yesterday at $ 66.32. With that value deductions are deducted, which leaves the exchange rate at around $ 42 in the case of soybean producers. In a financial context marked by the uncertainty surrounding the negotiation of the debt, which raised the price of the financial dollar above $ 100, the value at which inputs are achieved in practice, according to the sector, the decision Selling the bare minimum to cover basic financial and reinvestment needs to retain as many grains while waiting for an improvement in profitability is obvious.

The widening of the exchange gap could open a new front of conflict between the Government and the countryside, today the only engine of the economy that continues to function. It is, in addition, the main generator of foreign currency that remains standing for the medium term, given the collapse of the price of oil that makes the development of Vaca Muerta unfeasible for these values.

“Today the settlement is less because the soy producers do not sell. They expect a strong devaluation of the peso, “said an analyst from one of the agricultural entities.

In March, the settlement of foreign exchange reached USD 1,064 million, which represented a reduction of 6.9% compared to March 2019. At that time, the chamber that groups grain processing and exporting companies, CIARA, highlighted that This result was influenced by the impact of the mandatory isolation measures ordered by the Government on the 20th of that month.