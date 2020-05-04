Soy prices reached record nominal values ​​in Brazil in the wake of the strong devaluation of the real against the dollar and also the high pace of grain exports, which opens a window of opportunity for contract fixing, Itaú BBA evaluated on Monday .

The Esalq / BM & FBovespa Indicator for Paranaguá soybean (PR), in the port, rose 7.7% between March and April, to an average of 102.30 reais per bag of 60 kilograms last month, the highest since September 2018, in real terms – values ​​deflated by the IGP-DI of March / 20 – informed Cepea this Monday.

The Cepea / Esalq Paraná Indicator advanced 7.8% in the monthly variation, with an average of 95.19 reais per bag of 60 kilograms in April, the highest for an April month since 2004, in real terms. According to Cepea, this is also the highest monthly value since September 2018, in real terms.

In the same vein, Itaú BBA highlighted, in analysis, that quotations for the 2020/21 harvest converted into local currency were also appreciated, with fixings for the municipality of Sorriso (MT) around 85 reais per bag.

“These are levels that should not go unnoticed by producers in view of the risks to quotations in the next harvest,” said the investment bank.

Among the fundamentals that may lead to the drop in oilseed prices during the next harvest, Itaú BBA said, without giving details, that the final stocks for the 2019/20 harvest will still be high, even after losses in Rio Grande production. South caused by drought.

In addition, the expectation is to increase the area of ​​soy in the United States, partly, according to the analysis, by the recovery of what was left to plant last year due to climatic problems, but also due to the reduction in the attractiveness of corn.

Cereal prices were strongly affected by the drop in demand for fuels, after the social isolation measures adopted by governments to contain the spread of the coronavirus, coupled with the crisis in the oil sector. About a third of corn production in the United States is destined for the manufacture of ethanol.

For Itaú BBA, the scenario of expansion of the North American soybean area added to the normality of the next harvest in South America should leave the balance of supply at comfortable levels, even with the global consumption heated.

“This tends to reduce the scope for large price increases (for oilseeds) in Chicago even assuming an increase in exports from the United States.”

As for the premium paid for soybeans in Brazilian ports, which are above historical averages, the bank believes in possible reductions in the 2020/21 season, as part of Chinese demand tends to be supplied with North American grain, due to phase 1 of the trade agreement signed between China and the USA.

“In fact, the price of the premium for March / 21 has been losing strength in recent weeks,” said the bank.

The bank also pointed out that the exchange rate is at risk of retreating as the uncertainties surrounding the effects of the coronavirus pandemic diminish. “A return of the exchange rate to pre-Covid-19 levels could substantially reduce the value of the soybean bag in reais,” he warned.

