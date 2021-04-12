Soybean imports from the EU in the 2020/21 campaign rise to 11.50 million tons as of April 11

PARIS, Apr 12 (Reuters) – European Union soy imports in the 2020/21 season that started in July totaled 11.50 million tonnes as of April 11, according to data released by the European Commission on Monday, a slight rise from the 11.27 million tons shipped in the same week of the previous season.

As of January 1, the European Commission data refer only to the 27 EU countries, while the figures as of December 31 also covered Great Britain.

EU rapeseed imports in 2020/21 totaled 5.32 million tonnes, up from 5.06 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, soybean meal imports were 13.13 million tons, a drop from 14.19 million a year ago, while palm oil imports totaled 4.18 million tons from 4.47 million to the same date of the previous campaign.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)