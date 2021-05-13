Soybean harvest progresses with speed in Argentina thanks to favorable weather

BUENOS AIRES, May 13 (Reuters) – Argentine producers harvested 70.6% of the soybeans for the 2020/21 season with an average yield of 2.8 tons per hectare, thanks to good weather conditions in recent weeks. the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange said on Thursday.

The dry weather allowed the harvesters to enter the fields of Argentina – the world’s largest exporter of soybean meal and oil – without risk of getting stuck in the mud.

“The agroclimatic conditions favor the advance of the harvesting work over a large part of the implanted area,” said the entity in its weekly crop report, which kept its forecast for oilseed production unchanged, at 43 million tons.

“The greatest advances were registered in the province of Córdoba and the north of La Pampa – West of Buenos Aires,” the report added.

On the other hand, Argentine farmers have so far harvested 24.6% of the corn for the 2020/21 cycle. The Cereal Exchange expects a cereal production of 46 million tons this season.

“The labors are not able to gain momentum since the producers prioritize the soybean harvest,” said the entity.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Edited in Spanish by Nicolás Misculin)