Soybean harvest in the state of Mato Grosso reaches 97% of the planted area

Brazil’s business sector questions Bolsonaro: Mac Margolis

(Bloomberg) – Five years ago, a giant inflatable duck towered over the streets and public squares of Brazil’s largest cities. Yellow and bulging, the huge bathtub toy and its slogan “I will not pay the duck anymore,” became the symbol and slogan for a business community fed up with government ineptitude, public malfeasance, and politicians seeking to obtain dividends (some of which were undoubtedly in the pockets of the executives). It was an unusually political statement from a reserved group that had already grown weary of normal politics. Six months and a tsunami of street protests later, President Dilma Rousseff left, indicted for creative accounting, clearing the way for the emergence of Jair Bolsonaro. Will the rubber duck return? It’s complicated.Yes, Bolsonaro is stumbling, the national mood has been tarnished, and members of the country’s business sector are once again taking sides on the bad government and its attendant tragedies. Last week, 500 of them signed an open letter calling for drastic measures to stop the covid-19 pandemic amid a virulent second wave that has hit the economy and led to the collapse of the public health system. On March 23, Brazil registered 3,158 deaths from SARS-CoV-2, almost a third of the world’s total deaths from the pandemic in the previous 24 hours. While the yellow duck has yet to return, public alarm has already reached its highest expression. Hence the symphony of cacerolazos in 16 cities that accompanied Bolsonaro’s national broadcast on Tuesday.Don’t expect the boardroom to lead a thermidor reaction in Brazil. In a land where capitalism stirs ambivalence or worse, top executives know they risk adverse political outcomes if they speak their minds. However, it is better that they do. “Democracy is strengthened when all sectors of society have a political voice,” said political scientist Felipe Nunes, director of the polling company Quaest. “For too long, the business class has played a secondary role, simply funding politics, often from the shadows. They need to put their agenda in plain sight. ”The nation’s executives, after all, were part of the group of discontents who put Bolsonaro in office in 2019. Few were in love with the charlatan’s speech: bellicose and impulsive, Bolsonaro was a risk. But most saw no other way to get rid of years of a hierarchical economy and the corruption and cronyism it engendered. So, with the protection of the economic czar trained at the University of Chicago, Paulo Guedes, they put their trust in capitalist disruption. In return, they got quixotic populism and upheaval. Brazil’s economy is projected to grow 3.6% this year, slower than its hemisphere peers. Inflation has returned, driven by mounting public debt. Even a second dose of emergency cash for the most vulnerable will mean little more than palliative care unless the outbreak is contained. And yet the relentless slowness of vaccine delivery – Brazil ranks 60th in doses per 100 population – threatens to worsen what could be the world’s steepest pandemic death curve and its devastating effects. for jobs, sales, schools and healthcare. “I don’t know if we are at a tipping point, but I feel that the support from the business classes has been disappearing, due to economic risks, the impact on the quality of democracy and health and environmental risks, “the former president of the central bank of Brazil Arminio Fraga, one of the signatories of the open letter, told me. Bolsonaro’s clumsy management – who has gone through four health ministers in a year, that He appealed to the Supreme Court the state and local blockades and that he replaced the respected executive director of the state oil company Petrobras by a military man with no experience in oil and gas – has had a bad arrival on avenue B. rigadeiro Faria Lima, the financial sector of São Paulo. “I don’t know anyone in my circle of acquaintances who still identifies as a Bolsonarista,” said former Finance Minister Mailson da Nobrega, a partner at the São Paulo consultancy firm Tendencies, who also signed the open letter. “Everyone is disappointed.” However, not all executives are equally upset. Sergio Lazzarini, a corporate culture academic at São Paulo’s Insper business school, divides Bolsonaro’s private sector support into three large groups: the loyal fans, the quietly baffled, and the Liberal opponents increasingly horrified at the provocative president. What keeps many executives in line, Lazzarini argues, is the role of official temptations (tax breaks, soft loans, subsidies) that Brazilian clientelist capitalism bestows on them. The cohort to observe is the middle group, for which the dangers begin to outweigh the advantages. “Brazil’s business class has long followed a strategy of strategic adaptation,” Lazzarini said. “They don’t take the initiative, they serve their own interests and change with the wind.” Change may be underway. Public disapproval of the deepening health emergency has led angry governors and even trusted lawmakers to harshly criticize Bolsonaro, who sounded almost remorseful when speaking to journalists on Wednesday. However, there is more than aversion to Bolsonaro at stake. It is no coincidence that the executive elite lobbied just as the country’s main left-wing political icon, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has been reborn as a public figure. Lula’s resurgence is due to jurisprudential stunts in the country’s highest court: in early March, a Supreme Court judge overturned the corruption convictions against the leader of the Workers’ Party (considering that he was tried by the wrong court), so it authorized him to run for public office. Then, on March 23, a panel of five judges from the higher courts dismissed the corruption and money laundering sentence in Lula’s background file on the grounds that his trial was tainted by a biased lower court judge, casting effectively by land the center of the seven-year history of Brazil’s political corruption investigation into the Lava Jato case. More than a slap in the face to Bolsonaro, the open letter from the executive class was a warning about the dangers of Brazil returning to a paralyzing zero-sum game between two rival representatives of populism. “The message from the executives was that if nothing is done to stop the disaster, Brazil runs the risk of returning to a polarizing stalemate and delivering the country on a platter to the Workers’ Party,” said Paulo Bilyk, executive director. from asset manager Río Bravo. The perception of top executives is hard to ignore: a country enslaved to angry politics is bad for business, bad for civility and, ultimately, bad for Brazil. If the tycoons had their way, neither Bolsonaro nor Lula would prevail. “They want a third way,” Nunes said. “But in a society powered by WhatsApp and Twitter, it is difficult to imagine a thriving political center.” The Brazilians apparently agree. 