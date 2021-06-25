Soybean harvest concludes in Argentina with 43.5 million tons harvested: Cereal Bag

BUENOS AIRES, Jun 24 (.) – Argentina’s soybean harvest for the 2020/21 cycle concluded with a production of 43.5 million tons, 10% less than in the previous season although in line with forecasts, it reported on Thursday the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange.

The average yield for the season was 2.67 tons per hectare in Argentina, the world’s largest exporter of soybean meal and oil.

On the other hand, the harvest of corn for the 2020/21 campaign reached 47.6% of the planted area, which represents an advance of 5.3 percentage points compared to the previous week, the entity said in its weekly crop report .

“The recorded yields continue to exceed the expectations of the beginning of the season. Faced with this scenario, we maintain our production estimate at 48 million tons for the 2020/21 season,” reported the Cereal Exchange.

An acceleration in the rate of corn harvest is expected now that the soybean harvest has concluded, which is usually prioritized by farmers because it has less resistance to the onslaught of the weather.

Argentina is the third world exporter of corn and soybeans.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein. Edited in Spanish by Nicolás Misculin)