The soybean plantation area in Mato Grosso, Brazil’s largest producing state, is expected to grow 2.26% in the 2020/21 harvest, but production tends to slightly decrease by 0.64%, due to a drop in productivity, estimated on Monday the Mato Grosso Institute of Agricultural Economics (Imea).

Soybean plantation area in Primavera do Leste (MT) 02/07/2013 REUTERS / Paulo Whitaker

Photo: .

According to the institute’s first survey for the next harvest, the planted area should reach 10.07 million hectares and the production of oilseeds, 34.7 million tons.

“The fundamentals that justify this increase are several … record productivity for the previous harvest; record price levels for the 19/20 and 20/21 crops; future negotiations for soybeans and inputs at a higher level than perceived in recent years ; logistical improvements “, highlighted the analysis of Imea.

The existence of a pasture area with good conditions to be converted into agriculture will also contribute to the expansion of soybeans, which last season occupied 9.85 million hectares in the State, according to Imea.

“Which explains the greater percentage increase in areas in the characteristic regions of livestock”, added the institute.

The productivity of the 2020/21 harvest was estimated at 57.48 bags per hectare, 2.83% lower than that consolidated in the 2019/20 harvest, however, if confirmed, it may be the second highest productivity in the historical series of Imea.

The planting of the new soybean crop in Mato Grosso begins in mid-September.

The productivity record was registered in the current harvest, of 59.16 bags per hectare.

“The rain that occurred in times of greatest need for the plant and the adequate light in this harvest were the main factors that boosted the development of the crop and made it possible to harvest 59.16 bags per hectare.”

Still on Monday, Imea released the fourth estimate for the 2019/20 harvest and, with that, the area was defined at 9.85 million hectares, compared to 9.67 million in 2018/19.

Total state production is consolidated at 34.96 million tons, an amount 7.58% higher than that recorded last season. “This value, compared to the world production data (compiled by the United States Department of Agriculture), is equivalent to 10.34% of all soy produced,” said Imea.

CORN

With the increasing advance of cereal prices in the semester, producers in Mato Grosso decided to expand the area sown with the crop, which will result in a 1.4% growth compared to last season’s production, despite some climatic problems.

With that, Imea now expects an area of ​​5.19 million hectares planted with corn, an increase of 1.82% compared to the last survey and 6.90% when compared to the area cultivated in the previous harvest, according to the third production estimate for the crop.

“Regarding productivity, the lack of rain in the central-south, southeast and west regions of the state caused a reduction in the productive potential of corn, which should impact MT productivity by 1.03 bags per hectare compared to the last projection (Jan -feb / 20). “

Thus, the average yield of crops is now considered 104.98 bags per hectare, 5.15% lower than the 18/19 harvest. Finally, the expected production increased 0.84% ​​compared to the last survey, supported by the largest cultivated area, generating the expectation of harvesting 32.71 million tons of cereal for the State.

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

