Soybean and wheat futures rise on the Chicago Stock Exchange as funds are bought after two days of losses

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Apr 13 (Reuters) – Corn and soybean futures rose on Tuesday, rebounding after two days of declines on the quest for hedge fund opportunities and concerns about tight supplies in both commodities, traders said.

* Wheat futures also advanced, with concerns about dry soils limiting production in the US and Europe supporting prices.

* Corn and soybean futures also found technical support.

* May corn futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange rose 11 cents to $ 5.80 a bushel, while May soybeans advanced 7.25 cents to $ 13.8925 a bushel.

* Contracts for new crops also rose, with operators saying large harvests of both raw materials were needed to meet demand from local and export sectors.

* Meanwhile, May wheat rose 1.75 cents to $ 6.2975 per bushel.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago, Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)