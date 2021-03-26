Soy falls in line with vegetable oils; corn and wheat rise after sales

By Christopher Walljasper

CHICAGO, U.S., Mar 26 (Reuters) – Chicago soybean futures fell on Friday, pressured by a decline in the price of soybean oil and funds that squared off ahead of the grain stocks and planting intentions reports. from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, due March 31, traders said.

* Corn and wheat recovered from the previous day’s losses, although wheat gains were limited by improved weather.

* The most active soybean futures contract was down 10.75 cents to $ 14.035 a bushel at 1718 GMT.

* CBOT wheat futures were up 5.75 cents at $ 6.1825 per bushel, while corn was up 7.25 cents at $ 5.5375 per bushel.

* Soybean oil futures knocked soybeans down after the May oil contract fell to a 2-1 / 2-week low, despite still nearing a contract high this week.

* “It appears that soybean oil is in a correction phase,” said Tom Fritz, commodities broker at EFG Group, noting that demand for soybean oil could remain strong. “Using soy for biodiesel is as good as it can be.”

* The sluggish soybean meal market added pressure to prices, following bearish data in a USDA quarterly report, according to Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity.

* Wheat rebounded from a three-month low overnight, although continued moisture in the plains of the United States and in Russia is likely to boost production prospects in the two major exporting nations.

(Reporting by Christopher Walljasper. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)