Soy, corn and wheat fall ahead of USDA reports

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, U.S., Mar 30 (Reuters) – U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Tuesday as traders liquidated positions and took profits a day before a couple of key reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to analysts.

* Wheat also fell on the strength of the dollar looming over the market coupled with weakness stemming from widespread declines in commodities.

* “The underlying fundamentals have changed little today, but the flow of money is leaving the sector due to the strength of the dollar and the fear of possible surprises in the government figures tomorrow (Wednesday),” wrote Arlan Suderman in a note, Chief Commodity Economist at StoneX.

* At 1728 GMT, May soybeans in Chicago were down 24 cents to $ 13.69 per bushel, and the November contract, representing the 2021 crop, was falling below $ 12 per bushel for the first time since February 22.

* Soybean oil for May fell from its 2.5 cent daily limit to 50.46 cents per pound, dragged down by declines in vegetable oil markets, including canola and palm oil.

* Corn for the same month was down 8 cents to $ 5.3875 a bushel and wheat was down 14 cents to $ 6.0275 a bushel.

* Traders were bracing for the USDA’s quarterly grain stock and planting intent reports on Wednesday, which often stir markets.

* Analysts on average expect the USDA to project an increase in corn and soybean plantings in the United States in 2021, compared to last year, while the lowest corn, soybean and wheat stocks in several years are expected.

* The dollar rose against major currencies, as increased vaccination in the United States and a major stimulus package fueled inflation expectations. A firmer dollar tends to make American grains less competitive in the world.

* CBOT’s benchmark corn futures are up about 11% in the quarter and soybeans up about 4.5%, fueling profit-taking when commodity funds hold significant net long positions in both markets.

* Forecasts point to generally favorable weather for spring work to begin in the US Corn Belt.

