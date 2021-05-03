Soy buyers squeeze Brazilian farmers

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Global grain traders are using satellites and spies to monitor Brazil’s soybean kernel and deploying an army of lawyers to ensure farmers deliver promised crops, rather than looking for another buyer at prices that they have doubled since signing.

At stake are billions of dollars and the inviolability of harvest contracts in Brazil, the world’s leading soybean exporter, which accounts for roughly 50% of world trade.

Soy has reached an eight-year high and Brazil’s oilseed exports have exploded, especially to China, which needs feed to rebuild its pig-raising industry, ravaged by African swine fever.

If farmers comply, traders make a profit. If farmers manage to break contracts, they could double their income.

The disputes have tested a somewhat informal business culture in rural Brazil. Farmers say merchants demand delivery even when no contracts have been signed.

There are cases in which an agreement was only reached by WhatsApp. Other commitments were made by phone or email.

Businesses are much less attractive to farmers now, with prices skyrocketing 71% since May 2020, when many were closed.

Traders say farmers must abide by their agreements, and lobbyists from major grain traders such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Co, Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Co (LDC) detailed to Reuters the tactics they are using. so that they keep their word.

Nancy Franco, a lawyer who represents all of the big business companies and who has overseen dozens of lawsuits against farmers who breach millionaire contracts, said the number of cases soared to 40 this season from “two or three” in recent years. after soy farmers threatened to default or asked for higher prices.

“This year the merchants are much more proactive,” said Franco, who did not want to talk about specific cases.

The latest wave of delivery defaults by Brazilian farmers occurred in 2003 and 2004, when rust disease devastated soybean crops. This year, traders say the force majeure clauses apply to a small number of farmers, most of whom are looking to profit from the high prices.

Traders say confidence in the integrity of the contracts sustains the Brazilian soybean industry, worth 45 billion dollars, from the sale of inputs and machinery to the financing of crops.

However, farmers have accused buyers of harassing them and violating their privacy to guarantee soy deliveries.

In a March police report seen by Reuters, a Goiás farmer alleged intimidation of a contractor employed by Gavilon do Brasil, saying he was filming his farm without permission and claiming rights to his crop, 12,000 tons of soybeans worth nearly 7 million dollars at current prices, according to court files related to the dispute.

Gavilon, which is based in the United States, told Reuters that his contract with the Goiás farmer was legal and binding. The soybean rally, he said, created challenges in Brazil, where he was able to enforce most of the disputed contracts and obtain the soybeans he had traded.

Last year, Brazilian soy farmers sold an unprecedented harvest volume before planting a seed, as prices seemed attractive. Soon, the decline in supply spurred an even bigger rally.

Traders agree to buy soybeans in advance to secure supplies and set prices. Operations are covered, and transformation or export commitments are linked to these contracts.

Sources from commodity brokerage firms and their lawyers said tough tactics are needed to enforce contracts, formal or informal. Farmers insist that an arbitration clause entitles them to exit contracts without paying fines of 30% to 50% of the cash price of the pledged soybeans.

“We do not admit that this is called a contractual breach, it is a contractual resolution,” said Wellington Andrade, executive director of the Aprosoja producer group, in an interview.

“If we had not organized, the supply chain would be disrupted,” said Alessandro Reis, COO of CJ Selecta, the local unit of South Korean group CJ Cheiljedang.

The CJ group bought 4 million tonnes of soybeans in Brazil this season to process and resell them to international clients such as Unilever and Norwegian salmon producers.

CJ Selecta had about 2,000 active contracts for Brazilian soybeans and more than 400 farms under surveillance, Reis said, to ensure that farmers do not take the soybeans to the warehouses of another company that pays more.

In February, after monitoring a farmer in the state of Minas Gerais, CJ Selecta obtained a court order to guarantee the delivery of 3,600 tons of soybeans. The documents show that the farmer promised to deliver soybeans to CJ Selecta in May 2020 at a price of between 90 and 95 reais ($ 17.48) per bag, but subsequently sought a better contract. WHATSAPP CONVERSATIONS

Using WhatsApp messages as evidence, Marcus Reis, a lawyer for the Brazilian grain buyer Agrobom, obtained a court order to seize thousands of bags of soybeans from producers seeking to renegotiate prices.

Agrobom had contracts to sell soybeans to Bunge and could not afford to buy the oilseed on the spot market if the farmer defaulted, Reis said.

The courts have largely sided with commercial companies, but farmers argue that informal talks about contracts should not be legally binding.

“There was a WhatsApp chat in February last year with my client trying to sell the soybeans,” said Nelson Barduco, who defends producer Marcelo Rezende, one of the farmers sued by Agrobom. The farmer subsequently rejected a formal contract.

Agrobom told Reuters that a simple “go-ahead” from a farmer is a real commitment, especially when the parties have done business before. Barduco said his client had to accept 80 reais per bag of soybeans, which is now worth twice as much, otherwise the court case could drag on while the beans were left in a warehouse.

Rezende and other farmers named in the lawsuits declined to speak to Reuters.

Two farmers from Mato Grosso, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that some growers broke their contracts.

One said rains disrupted the harvest in Brazil’s main agricultural state. The other knew of growers who deliberately handed over the produce to new buyers, causing embarrassment in the local farming community.

A source close to the Chinese state trading company Cofco, who requested anonymity, said that defaults have multiplied by “two or three” compared to previous seasons. The company invested in satellite and control technology “knowing this season would be difficult,” the person said.

Cofco did not respond to a request for comment.

Abiove, an association representing oilseed crushers and traders, announced in February the creation of a database that allows members to share information about farmers and certain details about contracts. This infuriated the farmers.

Abiove stated that the database is legal and is managed by a third party. Combined with surveillance efforts, it helped keep defaults below 1% of contracts, said André Nassar, president of Abiove, adding that a similar tool could be used to monitor Brazil’s corn growers.

Abiove members Bunge and LDC declined to comment. Cargill’s president in Brazil, Paulo Sousa, admitted non-compliance concerns this year, but said the cases are “isolated.” ADM did not respond to a request for comment.

Aprosoja criticized the sharing of information from private contracts, saying it may violate data protection laws.

“Obviously, this monitoring system will serve to blacklist a farmer when he decides to re-discuss the contract,” Andrade said.

($ 1 = 5.4352 reais)

(Report by Ana Mano and additional report by Roberto Samora in São Paulo; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)