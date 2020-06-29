Sovereign Jr. is the Reigning CMLL Welterweight Champion and would like to defend the scepter against a living legend.

The fighter commented in a video press conference that the Black Houses and Templar would be the challengers to your title.

“The fighters who deserve that opportunity would be Negro Casas or Templario who were the last rivals to the title. And for me, they are the rivals that have made me sweat the most. An experienced Negro Casas, three times I defended before him, a legend. How many fighters have not been facing Negro Casas: one Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit. Countless fighters, and I would like to be one more on that list of heads-up against that man. ”

In statements collected by R de Rudo, Sovereign Jr. commented that quarantine time is used to heal his injuries.

“I am resting my injuries, because we always have injuries in our body. Right now I am giving priority to that. Everything that is happening is a tragedy, worldwide. “I’m looking at it very calmly, I try not to get stressed. My knees are already a little hurt from the rhythm of the fight that we have, and I think that these days in therapy have helped me to return to activities. ”

We know that the only large company that has not been behind closed doors these months is the CMLL.

As Sovereign Jr. He assured that spectacular Fridays of the Arena Mexico are missed in this quarantine.

“The most difficult has been the mental. You miss those Fridays in Arena Mexico. We’re going to win more. Less is missing; I am eager to return to a ring. Of course, I am a fan of Mario Bros. Right now, in all the Marios that exist, I am becoming an expert. ”

The CMLL Suspended Tribute to Two Legends this year for the health contingency and also the anniversary hangs by a thread