Faced with the ravages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the terrible emotional and psychological effects suffered by citizens due to confinement and social distancing, the celebration of a special edition of the 2020 Sovereign Awards would bring a breath of hope, distraction and family reunion, as historically has happened since these awards were first presented in April 1985.

Emelyn Baldera, former president of the Association of Art Writers and candidate for deputy for the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD) in the National District, made public her proposal that Acroarte and Cervecería Nacional Dominicana, organizers of this great event, take a step to the front to reunite the Dominican people in a special night that would not be a challenge to carry out.

The communicator is convinced that the Dominican artistic class, at a time like the one we live in, would enthusiastically support this initiative, whenever it is to bring to the town a special night, that will provide us with great satisfaction regarding our production, such as Sovereign Awards.

“Sovereign Prize has great meaning not only for citizens but also for the artistic class, and since they were created by Acroarte in 1985, year after year they have recognized the best of Dominican art and culture,” said Baldera. “It would be a memorable night, to be able to bring people a message of hope, through a virtual edition full of emotion, creativity and fun.”

The former president of Acroarte understands that making issue 36 with an online transmission would have a very important social dimension. “We propose that the resources generated by this virtual delivery be destined to assist the journalistic family that has suffered the economic effects of COVID-19, distributed through the unions that group them, say the Dominican College of Journalists (CDP), the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP), the Association of Art Writers and the Circle of Dominican Broadcasters, three institutions with a large membership and many affected ”.

Baldera is convinced that for the production team, carrying out this task would not represent an unrealizable challenge, much less would it require the high budgets that imply carrying out the artistic ceremony of the most important awards in the Dominican Republic every year.

“Acroarte had already held the two evaluative meetings of 2019 and was preparing to carry out the Nominations Assemblies when the Association and Brewery announced the cancellation of this year’s edition. The juries, without any difficulty, can conclude with the process of nomination and selection of the winners in a virtual way and the production team has enough experience to organize a great event that brings the country back together in an unforgettable night, “he said.

This year, due to the pandemic that affects us, entertainment has had to reinvent itself, and in that same order many of the awards that reward the various areas of art at the international level, have begun to prepare themselves to not stop giving a little hope and joy, even if it is virtual. It is in this sense that the journalist Emelyn Baldera makes this proposal to Acroarte and CND, so that this award, which belongs to the Dominican people, can sow that ray of hope in the hearts of each one of us, at the same time that we contribute with a great social cause.

