The Dominican National Brewery issued several weeks ago a statement in which it established that the Sovereign Awards ceremony for this year is not going. The company decided to use as an excuse the COVID-19 pandemic that touched Dominican soil and kept the population on edge.

However, the decision is supported, although they did not publicly admit it, in the legal process that the Blue Plan against the board of elections began, which violated all the processes to fraudulently declare a winner of the past internal electoral process.

The case remains in court and it was the same institution that in a statement said that as long as that did not come to an end, it would not be involved in the organization of the Sovereign Awards.

In order to support a “political” project, they intend to confuse public opinion and suggest that the award could be held, in what appears to be a pressure campaign against the Dominican National Brewery in which it is intended to involve certain characters.

Here the statement from the Brewery.

The Dominican National Brewery reiterates its decision to stay out of the conflict that the Association of Art Chroniclers (ACROARTE) is going through, out of respect for the institutionality and the relationship that for more than 30 years has united the entity that groups art chroniclers in the country.

Cervecería clarifies that it hopes that the union can solve the situations that affect it internally and find the path to unity, a necessary step to continue with the coordination of the most important prize in Dominican art and to be able to celebrate it successfully, as Dominicans deserve.

In this same sense, the company reports that the preparations for the celebration of the Sovereign Awards could not be started in a timely manner due to the embargo applied to the Association’s accounts, and that they will continue to be delayed until the internal unity of the guild is achieved, so that the date of the event remains undefined.

Cervecería reaffirms its commitment to promoting Dominican culture and art, as it has been doing through its various actions, especially with the support for the Sovereign Awards, but understands that the conditions must be in place to guarantee the level of the event and the credibility of the great sovereign, who is the Dominican people.

