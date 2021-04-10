Sovecon raises forecasts for Russia’s wheat harvest in 2021

MOSCOW, Apr 9 (Reuters) – Sovecon, one of Moscow’s leading agricultural consultancies, on Friday raised its forecast for Russia’s 2021 wheat harvest by 1.4 million tonnes to 80.7 million tonnes due to to an improvement in the conditions for harvesting operations in the south of the country.

Conditions in the south – Russia’s largest wheat-producing area – were improved by heavier rainfall, Sovecon said. Russia is one of the largest cereal exporters in the world.

“Wheat in the southern part of Russia entered the worst stage in a decade last winter. However, the weather in 2021 has been favorable for the region, and harvest conditions have improved dramatically in recent months,” Andrey Sizov said. , head of Sovecon, in a note sent to clients.

However, this is not the case for the central regions of Russia, “where farmers’ pessimism about their crops increased substantially after the snow melted and they were able to start inspecting their fields,” he added.

Sovecon added that it currently expects Russia’s grain harvest in 2021 to reach 128.4 million tons, including 19.6 million tons of barley and 14.4 million tons of corn.

