An idol from the Vasco fans was close to returning to the club in February 2019. Defensive midfielder Souza revealed on Live on Vasco TV this Thursday that he even tried to borrow from Al-Ahli Jeddah, from Saudi Arabia, his current one club, to return to Cruz-Maltino. At the time, the 31-year-old chose the club that revealed him to recover from a pubic problem. The Arabs, however, stopped the business due to the risk of injuries.

Souza tried to loan Vasco to the beginning of the year (Photo: Vasco Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

– I talked to my club to free myself to come and treat the injury. I had in mind that until I started training my club I would have to enroll another player in my place, so I could be released at least until the middle of the year for not being enrolled in competitions. I thought they could give in until I came back, but when talking to them, they found it very risky because the investment they made was high and they didn’t want me to risk playing for a borrowed club with the risk of getting injured. It ended up happening – revealed Souza.

The player who has spent time in Porto (POR), Grêmio, São Paulo and Fenerbahçe (TUR) has a contract with the Arab club until May 2021. He did not hide his desire to return to wearing Vasco’s shirt at the end of the commitment.

– In football things change very fast. When my contract is about to expire, some things are necessary for me to return. The desire exists, but we have to allow time. I have a contract and I intend to comply, respect the club that pays my salary. I hope Vasco continues to organize and can make a competitive team. The contract is until May 2021, but the club has the option to renew for another year. It’s a matter of talking. Vasco has only one path, which is to grow and return to where he should never have left. I’ll be rooting for it.

The broadcast had the participation of Andrey, Caio Lopes and Rodrigo, all of them from the base, like Souza. In addition to giving advice to the boys, he said he shared with them a sense of gratitude for Cruz-Maltino.

– My feeling for Vasco is the same as Caio, Rodrigo and Andrey. A feeling of gratitude. It is difficult to explain to outsiders. Fans of other clubs are jealous. For that gratitude, when I return, in Rio de Janeiro, I just want to play for Vasco, and nowhere else. It was the club that gave me college, home. What I am today as a man, I have to thank Vasco for the training he gave me as a human being.

Other responses from Souza:



Return to Vasco:



The day I return to Vasco I will still have a lot of wood to burn. If I am damaging the club on the pitch, I will be the first to ask to leave. I take great care to help Vasco on the field when I return. I hired a physiotherapist who works with me at my home. I intend to play until the age of 39, 40. When I reach 36, I should take a step back from the back because it runs less.

Advice for young people:



Things go by too fast. These kids have to take this opportunity to represent the club. I am 31 years old and I remember that ten years ago I was leaving for Porto. Now I’m starting a new phase of my career, but there is still a lot to happen. Nowadays it has many features that allow you to play longer. I’m sure they want to do their best at Vasco and play for a big club in Europe. We are very anxious for the future and forget to enjoy the present. It is wonderful to play for Vasco da Gama and represent this crowd. It is also necessary to have humility to work. The guy has to work and do his own on difficult days. There are days when everything goes wrong, but when we know our potential, we know that from one day to the next it will change. With their quality and talent they will be able to take the next career steps.

Goal against ABC in 2009:



It was my first goal at Vasco and the only one in São Januário. The first goal we never forget. It was a ball that shows us that we can never give up. It’s nice to see kids like Kardec and Coutinho who were there on the bench coming to hug me. The year 2008 started well for me at the São Paulo Cup. Alfredo Sampaio took me to the professional. Then with Antônio Lopes I started to play as a starter, but I broke the fifth metatarsal in August and I couldn’t get back. I saw Vasco fall and it was very sad to see everything from the outside. In 2009, I started without playing yet because of the injury and only went back in April. I had a few opportunities and when I hitched, I never left. It was a great emotion. A movie played in my head from all those years of Vasco. It was a dream come true.

Conversations with Alan Kardec, Philippe Coutinho and Alex Teixeira about return:

It is a desire for all of us to return. We have a contract is not so easy. We talk about it. In a little while I’m going to Alex’s house for dinner. My contract situation ending next year is the most viable. But in theory everything is very smooth. In practice, it is not quite that easy. The guys intend to return. I have this desire but there are many things that involve hiring and we are subject to them

On being a reference for young people from the base:

We always look for people who play in our position to take good things and add to us. I feel flattered and sometimes we don’t even have the dimension of what we represent. The kids look at us and see some reference. It is always necessary to give a good image, be careful, I worry about it a lot. Let them not just follow the soccer player Souza, but the human being. I was always looking for that. But on the pitch, I always try to help the team.

