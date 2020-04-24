Souza is remembered until today by the supporter of Sao Paulo both for the attitudes inside and outside the field. The midfielder, who wore the club’s shirt between 2003 and 2007, has always shown affection for the team, in addition to poking rivals in interviews. This Friday, he returned to declare himself for Tricolor.

In an interview with the official channel of São Paulo, Souza spared no praise for the club. Recalling his time at Tricolor, he defined himself as a privileged.

“It is the best club that I played in my career. I tell everyone. I went back there and I still have the same opinion. It is even exciting because it shows a film in our minds. I say every day that I am privileged to have worn São Paulo shirt, because great players passed by and didn’t have the happiness that I had to win so many titles for such a giant club. Even in my best dreams I dreamed of it. We’re talking about a world giant. love of my life, “said the player.

Souza worked for São Paulo between 2003 and 2007

Souza joined Tricolor in 2003, and in five seasons he won the titles of Libertadores and Mundial, in 2005, and the Brazilians in 2006 and 2007. The midfielder also recalled the friendship relationship with the squad that ended up multi-champion.

“That generation made history for almost five years in a row, and the relationship is very good. Of course, the titles helped a lot, but there were also disappointments. Like the 2006 Libertadores final, which we lost, then we were Brazilian champions. In addition to winning titles , in the club we made great friends “.

The generation that shone for the club in the 2000s was led by Rogério Ceni, the great idol of São Paulo history. Souza also talked about the former goalkeeper, and recalled his commitment to becoming the great player he was.

“Rogério is a different guy. I learned a lot from Rogério. If he has to tell the truth in his face he will speak. He does not send a message. Rogério is an ace, the greatest idol in the history of the club, but what he worked for that was absurd. I was one of the guys he said before: ‘Souza, I’m going to be the best player in the World Cup’. And he sent me a video training at night at CT. I have these memories of him. .

During the five years he represented the club, Souza wore the São Paulo shirt in 234 games, with 36 goals scored. Today at 41, the midfielder remains active and plays for Murici, from Alagoas.

Sports Gazette

