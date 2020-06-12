The California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) has set a goal on July 17 to choose a scheduling option for the 2020-21 academic year, but at least one local community college will not wait to make a decision on the sports of fall.

Kindred Murillo, president of Southwestern College in Chula Vista, confirmed that the Jaguars will not play football or any other contact sport during the fall semester, citing “additional health and safety precautions” due to the high rate of covid-19 cases. in South County.

Imperial Valley College, also a member of the nine-campus Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC), is likely to make the same decision. Late last month, the IVC gym was converted into a federal medical station to handle cases due to the increase in cases in area hospitals.

And Nick Gehler, director of athletics and men’s basketball coach at Miramar College, said the chances of fall sports taking place at the other PCAC programs are “pretty slim” and that classes will continue online for the next semester. .

“The reason I am saying this is that student-athlete safety is paramount, and they will not put anyone in danger,” Gehler said. “You can also look at it from a budget point of view, given the difficult state of budgets at the moment, but I think the safety of student-athletes is at the forefront.”

That doesn’t mean that local community colleges don’t play soccer or other traditional fall sports in 2020-21. It only means that they are at the mercy of the CCCAA July 17 deadline to choose one of three calendar plans based on the state’s reopening situation.

If California is in stage 4, which some experts predict will not occur for several months, the CCCAA will implement a conventional plan. Sports will remain in its normal seasons (although football will start until September 26) with the sole exception of basketball, which goes into the spring semester on all three plans.

If California is in Stage 3 (which San Diego County enters this week), the CCCAA would enact the contact / non-contact plan that gives the green light to sports with less physical interaction in the fall: cross country, women’s golf , swimming and diving and women’s volleyball.

The most conservative contingency plan is if the state is stuck in stage 2 (as some counties still are), allowing only cross country and women’s golf this fall and moving everything else to spring.

The basketball season would be from March 1 to May 22 on the conventional plan and from February to April on the other two. American football would also unfold from February through April in those two plans, giving a fresh start to athletes from Southwestern and other community colleges that will suspend fall sports.

“It is important to note that the spring of 2021 remains an option for Jaguar Athletics, and our coaches can encourage our student athletes to focus on their training and academics,” said Murillo of Southwestern, who sits on the board of directors for the CCCAA, in a statement. “The postponement until spring will allow the university and healthcare professionals to be better prepared to take the necessary steps to keep everyone safe.”

In addition to eliminating state championships, the number of days of competition will be reduced by 25 percent. For American football, that means playing eight or nine games. For basketball, it would be 20 or 21 instead of 28.

“I’m a little dated, used to a season that starts in November and ends in March,” said Gehler, who enters his 15th season as a basketball coach at Miramar. “But right now, we will be happy to have any season. Instead of March Madness, we will have May Madness. ”

Grossmont College men’s basketball coach Doug Weber said long ago: “Being online in the fall makes it difficult for everyone. Playing in the spring is better than not playing at all. “

PCAC Commissioner John Woods was part of the CCCAA working group that formulated all three calendar options. The priority, he said, was preserving opportunities for sophomores, particularly those aspiring to transfer to four-year universities.

“Unless a miracle happens with a drug or a vaccine in the next month or so, I don’t think we’re going to have major contact sports in the fall,” Woods said. “I just don’t think that’s going to happen. I don’t see it on the horizon. We fully intend to compete in the spring. ”

That’s assuming schools are able to financially support many sports at once, given impending budget cuts due to the anticipated shortfall in state funding. The College of the Redwoods in Humboldt County announced last week that it will suspend football for the 2020-21 season, regardless of when it is played, as part of cuts for $ 475,000 in sports.

“I’ve been at the community college level for just under 50 years, either as a coach or administrator,” said Woods, who started as a wrestling coach at Palomar College in 1973. “But I’ve never seen anything like this. We have had challenges. We’ve had recessions, and athletics is always the center of attention when budgets are tight … We’re not just dealing with the virus, but an unprecedented budget situation in this state.

“I hope we can survive it.”