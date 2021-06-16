Southwest Airlines, the largest low-cost carrier, canceled thousands of flights for the second day in a row

southwest Airlines, the largest low-cost airline and the fourth largest in the United States, suspended for the second time in less than 24 hours your service for computer problems.

The problem caused this Tuesday the cancellation and delays of almost 50% of scheduled flights.

The FAA issued a temporary nationwide ground stop at the request of Southwest Airlines while the company resolved a reservation computer issue. Please contact the airline for further details. pic.twitter.com/g5sJxDdiIC – The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 15, 2021

The FAA, the US aviation regulator, reported through its official Twitter account that at the request of the company, all the planes were kept on the ground while the problem was solved.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the press, so there was uncertainty for a few minutes.

We are in the process of resuming normal operations after a system issue this afternoon that created flight disruptions throughout our network. We know many Customers still require assistance and are working to address those concerns as quickly as possible. (1/2) – Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 15, 2021

Around 4:00 p.m. the company announced that it was beginning to gradually reestablish its operations normally, although it was the second major event in just under a day.

On Monday, Southwest Airlines delayed more than 1,400 flights in the country due to a technical problem of a provider that provides meteorological data.

“Normal operations are being resumed after a brief pause in flight activities”, they later announced according to ..

Southwest Airlines only stated that the suspension was due to “Intermittent problems” in your network connectivity.

According to the FlightAware service, the company had delayed Tuesday afternoon 478 flights and had canceled another 1,145.

Southwest assured NPR that the two incidents Monday and Tuesday were unrelated, but it was investigating.

In social networks, passengers shared their frustration at the long lines that were generated at the airports.