Southwest Airlines canceled 2,600 flights in June due to worker shortages

With the reopening of the economy that is taking place little by little, citizens are re-booking more and more air travel. So, airlines are retraining flight crews and airport operations staff. However, despite this, there has been a high cancellation of flights due to the lack of trained personnel.

According to data from the flight tracking site Flightaware, Southwest airline canceled 2,687 flights in June, and in the same period, United Airlines canceled 189, Delta 106 and American Airlines 2,423.

Apparently, in the case of Southwest, the problem is that they do not have enough workers. “Southwest faces labor shortages, from ramp to customer service agents“Said Southwest Captain and Southwest Airlines Pilots Association President Casey Murray.

On the other hand, the airline American Airlines has also said it has had problems citing shortages of staff and has told customers to expect up to 80 flight cancellations per day until July 15.

In addition to the cancellations, Southwest also recorded 34,250 delayed flights in June, significantly more than United Airlines, which recorded only 8,440 delayed flights during the same period. Delta delayed 11,057 flights in June, while American Airlines delayed 20,418.

There was a spike in travel for Father’s Day weekend in the US, but on that occasion more than 20% of Southwest flight attendants reported sick, according to information shared by ABC News.

The airline now offers flight personnel up to double pay to take uncovered work shifts through July 7.

In the face of staffing shortages, Southwest said: “Our people are adept at solving problems by persevering with fewer options available to them right now as we deal with a combination of disruptive weather, very crowded flights and a flight schedule designed for non-stop and direct flights scales. We are aware of the frustration this disruption is causing for our employees and customers. We apologize and are dedicated to doing better. ”

Casey Murray said that as more pilots finish their training, flight cancellations should decrease. Southwest also has new flight attendants in training, but airline training programs take weeks or months before new hires start working their first shifts.

