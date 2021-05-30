Southwest Airlines bans passenger for life, after violent beating of flight attendant.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

A Southwest Airlines passenger accused of beating a flight attendant and causing her to lose two teeth was arrested and banned from flying on the airline after the violent incident captured on video.

Chris Mainz, a spokesman for Southwest Airlines, confirmed to NBC News that 28-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez now has “final restrictions on flying again on Southwest Airlines.”

The assault occurred on Sunday during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego aboard a Southwest Airlines plane when Vyvianna Quinonez struck a flight attendant as the plane was about to land.

The moment in which Quinonez violently attacked the flight attendant was captured on video and at one point he punched her with which he drew blood from the flight attendant.

The passenger “had repeatedly ignored instructions during the flight and became verbally and physically aggressive as the plane was about to land,” Southwest said in a statement.