On the other side of the Channel, the debate over the salaries of footballers continues to cause turmoil.

In England, a meeting was held on Saturday between the main leaders of the Premier League and representatives of clubs and players, with the aim of finding a solution to a problem which has caused a uproar in recent days in the country. Indeed, footballers have been slow to agree to lower wages, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis which led to the suspension of the various competitions.

But an agreement would have been found, and the stars of the football should therefore see their emoluments reduced by 30%. However, according to Sky Sports, the FA (Football Association) should announce a similar treatment reserved for national coach Gareth Southgate early next week.

Also read:

Discover Reste chez Toi, the new special containment site

Premier League Premier Meeting

Ashley Cole victim of violent homejacking