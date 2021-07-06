Southgate reveals the advantage he has over Denmark

Gareth southgate, England coach, assured that his team has “a lot of experience in these situations” and that their preparation for the semifinal match of the Eurocup against Denmark it has been quiet.

“We are very excited about the game (this Wednesday) because we know that we are going to have the support of the whole country and that is a very nice feeling,” said Southgate at a press conference.

Also read: Chivas already knows the millionaire price of Efraín Álvarez; renewed with the Galaxy

“We are ready for the game. The players have a lot of experience in these situations and our preparation has been very calm. We played against a very good opponent, we knew it before the tournament and we have seen it in the last matches. It is going to be a very good match. tight, “he added.

The English coach also spoke about the system that England will use against Denmark, after having tried both with a defense of four and with a defense of five.

Also read: Chivas: Uriel Antuna wants to follow in the footsteps of JJ Macías and go to the Old Continent

“I think for the last three years we have been flexible with our tactics. We always have to choose the right one for each opponent. Denmark has changed a lot during their matches. Our players have experience against different systems. They know how to play against them and how to find spaces. “he explained.

In addition, the ‘Three Lions’ coach announced that all his players are available for the match, but that he has yet to make “two or three” elections for this Wednesday’s match.