Southgate is still waiting for Harry Maguire

06/04/2021 at 8:13 PM CEST

After the absence of Alexander-Arnold due to a muscle tear, Gary Southgate received the Manchester United troops yesterday in training to complete the squad for tomorrow’s friendly against Romania. However, a very important name still does not appear: that of the central Harry Maguire.

His ankle problem has still removed him from the work with the group, although there is optimism in the medical body: according to ‘Sky Sports’, the last report in the gym had a positive result and will arrive for the first game of the Euro against Croatia.

The one who will not be, confirmed by Southgate himself, is Jordan Henderson. SHis groin injury will prevent him from being eligible for the debut in the continental competition, although the coach took him trusting that he could be available for the rest of the games, in addition to understanding as essential his experience to lead a squad, mostly, young.