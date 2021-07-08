Southgate, from villain to hero

07/08/2021 at 2:10 PM CEST

Marcos de Vicente

It was the semifinals and England played everything for everything in the penalty shoot-out against Germany. They were already in sudden death and Gareth Southgate was about to launch. He was not used to being in those parts … and he paid for it. He failed and then Andreas Möller did not forgive, eliminating the Three Lions. Now, 25 years later, life gives him a chance for revenge.

The first in England?

The current boss was the villain of that story and, however, in 2021 he has already bought the hero cape. It is true that he has not released it yet, but with a packed Wembley and an authentic caldera atmosphere it seems difficult for England to miss this. Italy is a very good team, yes, but history seems written.

From the ‘refereeing aids’ (may the British fans forgive us) to the luck of the champion who has accompanied this team throughout the tournament, this smells like a second great English title. They have only lifted the 1966 World Cup and they want their first European Championship. Southgate has this Sunday the opportunity to remove the darkest stain of his career as a soccer player.

A MATCH with Kane as the protagonist

As it is, our betting proposal for the final is: England win + Kane scores + Both score = [9.60].