Southgate and England seek cold revenge against Germany at Wembley

06/28/2021 at 7:30 PM CEST

Twenty-five years have passed since England succumbed on penalties against Germany on the Eurocup from “It’s Coming Home”. Twenty-five years of the penalty missed by Gareth southgate, who now directs a England with a thirst for revenge, with the best team in recent years and before a Germany with the same doubts as them.

There is no favorite, because each team has left different shadows throughout the tournament. England cling to a solidity at the back that has given them a total of zero goals in three games, while their attack is little more than a wasteland in which Harry Kane is lost and longing to find himself.

That the ‘nine’ English mark would serve to forget his poor Eurocup and to cheer the 45,000 Englishmen who will meet this Tuesday in West London, in Wembley, eager to avenge the affront of 96. Southgate, which is still without Mason Mount Y Ben chilwell, meditate returning the middle rudder to Kalvin phillips, keep trusting the scorer Raheem Sterling and with the doubt of the opposing band. Jadon sancho Y Phil Foden they play a position with which to try to hurt the nervous German rear.

Germany He reaches the round of 16 duel having shown several different faces so far in the tournament. A loss to France in which the team of Joachim Löw was clearly dominated, a triumph over Portugal in it the Germans approached their best version and a suffered draw against Hungary that represented the classification.

The Germans suffer above all in the back, especially in counter-attack plays, but also – that was seen before Hungary– Has difficulty generating chances against tight defenses. Löw He has been betting on a 3-4-3 and has shown the tendency to repeat the team. The only change was before Hungary when Leroy Sané started instead of Thomas muller that he had knee problems.

In view of England hopefully Müller return to the team but there is another change that is considered quite probable and is the entry of Leon Goretzka, author of the tying goal against Hungary, for Ilkay Gündogan. Goretzka came to the Eurocup after recovering from a muscle injury and in the first matches Löw has not wanted to bet on from the beginning. In view of France, even Goretzka agreed with Löw stay out of the call and dedicate yourself to recovering fitness.

In view of Portugal and before Hungary it had minutes and the observers come asking for it as a starter. He is a player who brings presence in the center of the field and a lot of arrival and depth. Rest it is unlikely that Löw go to make changes to the team. To today’s training they returned Gündogan and the central Antonio Rüdiger who had been absent yesterday. The only absent was the side Lukas klostermann, who has muscle problems.

Probable lineups

England: Pickford; Shaw, Stones, Maguire, Walker; Rice, Phillips, Grealish; Sterling, Kane and Foden.

Germany: Neuer; Ginter, Hummels, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Goretzka, Kroos, Gosens; Havertz, Müller; and Gnabry.