Southgate and a modern selection

06/26/2021 at 6:51 PM CEST

England coach Gareth Southgate has received many flowers in the last two days. First it was the English Federation, led by Mark Bullingham, who stated that they would be “delighted& rdquor; to renew the coach beyond the World Cup in Qatar next year. Yesterday, at a press conference, it was the turn of Calvert-Lewin, Everton forward.

“It has had a huge impact, it has modernized the way England play. If you look at the age range we have in the team now, there are a lot of young players but also experience at the same time & rdquor;, said the English forward to which he added: “So I think the style we play now is more modern and encourages us to play freely. My instructions when I got here were to keep doing what I’ve been doing with my club here, and that’s all you need to be confident in that, ”he said. .

About Germany

“We, as a group, do not underestimate the quality that they have. There is a great history with England and Germany so maybe that is what people think, but that does not worry us too much. We are only going to try to win “Calvert-Lewin said.

“Much remains to come. We want to be more creative at the top and generate more chances but it is also important not to conceal goals & rdquor ;. England made it through the group stage without conceding a single goal.