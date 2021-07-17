Southgate admits mistakes and guilt for defeat in England vs Italy, Euro Cup final | EuroCup 2021

England lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, perhaps the clearest opportunity they have had to win the tournament in their entire history. And while many appreciated the fact that they reached the grand final after a succession of defeats, others directly blamed manager Gareth Southgate.

The coach took full responsibility when three substitutes failed on penalties this Sunday at Wembley, breaking the hearts of thousands of fans.

The DT’s bet on Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka was ruined when the three were daunted and elevated Donnarumma, hero in the Italian victory 3-2 (1-1 in the 90).

Southgate, who as a player also failed in the Euro 96 semi-final, was quick to comfort a distraught Saka, while Sancho was also crying out loud on the pitch.

Southgate told ITV: “It’s my responsibility. I chose the players to pitch. We decided to make the changes near the end of the game, and we won and lost together as a team.”

And why did they have to be the youngest and inexperienced? “We work with them in training. That was the order we got into. But that’s my decision.”

Southgate seemed to accept that Rashford and Sancho did not even have time to warm up and came cold to the charge: “That is always the risk you take. They have been by far the best (on penalties) in the league and to have all those players in attacking positions you have to do it late. “

Finally the coach consoled himself and said: “our players have been proud. They have all been exceptional. Obviously, we are incredibly disappointed not to take another step”.